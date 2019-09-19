Roundup: DEA Investigating Tyler Skaggs Drugs, Tom Delonge Influences Navy UFO Questioning By Ryan Glasspiegel | Sep 18 2019 Scott Gries/Getty Images

Throwback photo of Britney Spears, whose fans have mounted a #FreeBritney movement ... Photo surfaces of Justin Trudeau wearing brownface at a party in 2001 ... "Feds accuse woman of running ‘premier Dungeon of Chicago’ — brothel for ‘sophisticated Kinksters’" ... Vapers are stocking up on flavored pods before state bans go into effect ... "Amish man and teen drinking in horse and buggy run after police pull them over" ... KFC testing fried chicken sandwich with doughnut buns ... "Judge won’t free extremists who attacked protesters at white nationalist rally in Charlottesville" ... Man allegedly used a drone to drop explosives on ex-girlfriend's property ... Nearly one million Belgians banded together to raise the money to pay for life-saving medicine for nine-month-old baby ... Truck full of dice spills onto highway ... Reddit went down for two hours ...

The DEA is investigating how Tyler Skaggs obtained the fentanyl that was found in his system when he died [ESPN]

Tom Delonge, formerly of Blink 182, influenced a Congressman to demand answers from the Navy about UFOs [VICE]

Conor Orr's SI cover story on what the Cowboys' brand is worth to Dak Prescott [SI.com]

The massage therapist who sued Kevin Spacey for alleged sexual assault has died [Variety]

Rick Pitino's settles with Louisville for zero dollars, but they re-classified his exit from dismissal to resignation [Courier-Journal]

Mike Francesa on Daniel Jones starting for the Giants

Scottie Pippen says James Harden needs load management

Colin Cowherd says Tom Brady is the GOAT of team sport athletes