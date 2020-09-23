Roundup: DaBaby Sued; Tom Cruise Going to Space; Mike Bloomberg Raises Money to Allow Felons to Vote
By Liam McKeone | Sep 23 2020
Rapper DaBaby sued after altercation with Beverly Hills Hotel employee... Apparently we have zombie tropical storms now... Game 1 of Stanley Cup Finals posts lowest ratings since 2007... Mike Bloomberg raises $16 million to allow former felons to vote in Florida... Tom Cruise will go to space, in real life, to film his next movie... Rolling Stone's Top 500 albums of all time, redone... Pentagon used taxpayer money meant for masks and swabs to make jet engine parts and body armor, I love it here... Eric Andre Show Season 5 guest list released... Run The Jewels to perform all of their most recent album live on Adult Swim in October... Mel Gibson reportedly making Passion of the Christ sequel... Bill Walton loves Nikola Jokic... Louisville police officer defends role in shooting of Breonna Taylor in late-night email... Sean Payton, Jon Gruden both hit with mask-related fines
Inside the Lakers' Kobe-Shaq dynasty: fistfights, battle lines and Show(boat) time [ESPN]
Nikola Jokic Plays Basketball As If It's Water Polo [NYT]
Skip Bayless reportedly closing in on a contract extension with Fox [Front Office Sports]
Inside the NHL bubble, via anonymous player sources [ESPN]
This is exactly my kind of content. A touch old, but nothing is perfect, especially in 2020. We need a sequel.
I love Gardner Minshew and I'm not afraid to admit it.
This looks preposterous and I have no idea what it's supposed to be about and it's perfect.