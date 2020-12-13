Roundup: COVID-19 Vaccine Shipped; RIP Charley Pride; Cameo Stars Raking In Big Time
By Kyle Koster | Dec 13, 2020, 7:37 AM EST
Doesn't it feel like most of the Game of Thrones oxygen has left the room ... Joe Biden is really thinking of tapping Andrew Cuomo for attorney general ... Misconceptions about babies ... The Green Bay Packers have some work to do ... The Correspondent is winding down ... Driver charged for plowing into Manhattan demonstrators ... Zodiac cipher solved ... The promise of an emptier NBA season ... Pfizer begins distributing COVID19 vaccine .... Eagles intend on keeping Carson Wentz ... Catching up with John Salley, who has a lot going on ...
Why the kickoff is the most dangerous play in football. [538]
Country music star Charley Pride dies at 86. [National Public Radio]
Brian Baumgartner is raking in seven figures on Cameo. [TMZ]
LSU-Florida came down to a thrown shoe. [The Advocate]
Columbus Crew breeze to MLS title. [MLS]
Good conversation sparked by Sarah Fuller.
Actual points sparked by Sarah Fuller.
This is frustratingly accurate.
Postal Service -- Such Great Heights