Roundup: Cousin Greg to Play Adam Neumann, Feds Investigating Wrigley Field Renovations By Ryan Glasspiegel | Dec 12 2019 Zendaya | Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

Fans are not happy that Zendaya did not receive a Golden Globe nomination for Euphoria ... This new Apple Macbook Pro will cost over $50k ... Greta Thunberg named Time's Person of the Year ... Rolling Stone's review of the new Harry Styles album ... Jack Burns, a child actor and ballet dancer in Scotland, died at 14 ... "Man accused of slapping reporter's bottom on live TV says he got 'caught up in the moment'" ... University of Phoenix will cancel $114 million in student loan debt ... "Chicago prosecutor to vacate 1,000 marijuana convictions" ... 36 best Christmas movies of all-time ... Roger Goodell kind of addressed the latest on the Patriots investigation ... MLB's investigation into the Astros will extend into the 2018 season ... 10 best songs of 2019 ...

The federal government is investigating Wrigley Field for potentially not being ADA compliant with its renovations [Curbed]

Cousin Greg from Succession is going to play Adam Neumann in a movie about WeWork [THR]

A crowdfunded platform for student athlete sponsorship for when the regulations become official in California and elsewhere [Studentplayer.com]

"Searching for Bobby Webster: The untold story of how one of the NBA’s youngest GMs helped the Toronto Raptors win a title" [Athletic; sub req'd]

Harvey Weinstein reaches tentative $25 million settlement with accusers [NY Times]

Trailer for Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 10

Eddie Murphy excited about Coming to America sequel

Brian Windhorst: Dreaming of Kevin Durant was the worst thing that's happened to the Knicks