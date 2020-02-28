Roundup: Coronavirus Update; Jac Collinsworth Leaves ESPN; & Joe Biden Leads South Carolina
By Bobby Burack | Feb 28 2020
"First possible case of 'community spread' of coronavirus reported in the U.S." ... Live updates on the coronavirus ... Water main break causes major flooding in Houston ... "[Michael] Bloomberg says he nearly eliminated stop-and-frisk as mayor. But he fought for it to the end" ... Joe Biden leads Bernie Sanders in South Carolina poll by four points ... Another big ratings night for the political shows ... It's never too early to save for retirement ... I disagree, Hunters works, and is worth watching ... But Better Call Saul is the most well-written show on television ... The Outsider is heating up ... "Billie Eilish says she cares about Justin Bieber 'more than anyone' in her life" ... Law & Order: SVU renewed for three additional seasons ... Mandy Moore nearly walked away from the entertainment industry ... Reddit CEO: TikTok is "fundamentally parasitic" ... A look at Spotify’s new iOS design ... The Dan Patrick Show is moving to YouTube Monday ...
Jac Collinsworth is leaving ESPN for NBC Sports. [The Big Lead]
Getting to know Julianne Viani-Braen. [Podcast]
Macaulay Culkin says he canceled his WrestleMania 36 tickets because of WWE Super ShowDown. [Wrestling Inc]
A massive number of viewers illegally watched Fury-Wilder II. [Yahoo]
Is Tom Brady really going to leave New England? [ESPN]
Chris Jones opens up hours after the Chiefs tagged him. [The Herd]
The new champ speaks.
Who doesn't love this guy?
