Roundup: Coronavirus; No New Local Infections in China; & Relief Money
By Bobby Burack | Mar 20 2020
Details on President Trump's plan to send Americans relief money ... An updating coronavirus tracker ... China reported no new local infections for the first time yesterday ... "'Everything is out of our control': San Francisco eases into lockdown" ... Italy's death toll overtakes China's ... Kevin Bacon has an idea that could help ... Some grocery store chains offering special hours for older buyers ... Jimmy Fallon's kids don't think he's funny ... Westworld's third season is off to a slick start ... Better Call Saul just keeps getting better ... David Simon changed his mind, he now likes The Plot Against America ... Harlan Coben's new novel, The Boy from the Woods, looks fascinating ... Six shows to binge while sports are off ... Lady Gaga broke out of a significant tie with Rihanna ... A fun oral history on the first DraftKings Sports Betting National Championship ...
