Roundup: Coronavirus Updates; Cancellations; & Stock Market Futures
By Bobby Burack | Mar 13 2020
Tremendous insight into the NHL suspending its season ... The next Fast & Furious delayed a year ... I recommend reading this on the ways COVID-19 is affecting the entertainment industry ... Lessons to learn from the coronavirus ... Mike Pence says "thousands" more Americans will get coronavirus ... "Stock futures point to more losses today following market’s worst day since ‘Black Monday’" ... President Trump will not get tested after meeting with Brazilian official with coronavirus ... Questioning Peyton Manning's worth to Monday Night Football ... UPS replaces CEO David Abney with a member of the board ... Ratings for The Walking Dead fall under 3 million viewers for the first time ... Around 14 million people watched either FOX News, MSNBC, or CNN at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday ... A good review of Better Call Saul ... Rhea Seehorn talks "losing Jimmy McGill" ... Trying to make sense of The Outsider's ending ... New Mexico woman claims to be Beyoncé after stealing a car, police say ...
FS1 suspends production due to the coronavirus. [The Big Lead]
Are the Bucs the biggest threats to snatch Tom Brady away from the Patriots? [Tampa Bay]
"How Tom Brady’s future fits into the history of icons leaving their forever teams." [The Ringer]
A fun piece separating boxers by tiers based on stardom. [ESPN]
XFL ratings were down 63 percent from Week 1. [ProFootballTalk]
