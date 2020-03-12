Roundup: Coronavirus Cancellations Continue, Pepsi Buys Rock Star Energy
By Ryan Glasspiegel | Mar 12 2020
NBA season suspended due to Coronavirus ... E3, the massive video game marketing event scheduled for June in Los Angeles, has been canceled due to Coronavirus concerns ... "Italy closes most shops and restaurants as coronavirus death toll jumps 30% in 24 hours" ... Global stock selloff continues to worsen ... Jon Gruden doesn't want to talk about Tom Brady ... "Target limiting number of hand sanitizers, disinfectant wipes per order" ... Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee had a baby boy ... Harvey Weinstein gets 23 years in prison ... Billie Eilish had the top global single of 2019 ... Russia vote to allow Vladimir Putin to stay in power past 2024 passes 383-0 ... PepsiCo buying Rock Star energy drinks for $3.85 billion ... "Mexico City women's march erupts into violence outside cathedral" ... Dick's Sporting Goods to cease gun sales at 440 more stores ... What Zack Morris looks like in the upcoming 'Saved By the Bell' reboot ... Trump/Biden now a dead heat in gambling odds.
MLB would rather play games at alternate sites as opposed to empty stadiums if Coronavirus concerns persist into the regular season [WSJ]
While many platforms struggle to combat the distribution of fake news, Wikipedia -- which we were always warned about by our teachers -- has robust systems in this area [Fast Company]
The original names of 30 popular bands [Mental Floss]
Josie Harris, the ex-girlfriend of Floyd Mayweather, was found dead in her car. She was 40 years old. [NY Post]
The case for Aaron Rodgers to beg the Packers to acquire wide receivers [FanSided]
Norm Macdonald's final SNL Weekend Update
Mark Cuban is planning on helping Mavs' hourly workers after NBA shuts down due to Coronavirus
Stugotz's top 10 sandwiches