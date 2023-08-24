Roundup: Corey Davis Stepping Away; Shohei Ohtani Hurt; Rudy Surrenders
By Kyle Koster
Rudy Giuliani surrenders in Georgia ... ‘Honest Abe’ Jacobs, world’s oldest pro wrestler, dead at 95 ... Prosecutor says 3 men accused in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer wanted to start a civil war ... Wide receiver Corey Davis stepping away from the NFL at 28 ... Shohei Ohtani exits early with arm fatigue ... Jeremy Allen White and new flame Ashley Moore smoke cigarettes ... Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was on plane that crashed, Russian aviation agency says ... Shannon Sharpe Bringing His Club Shay Shay Podcast to The Volume ... Mark Meadows walking quite a tightrope ... Mike Golic and Mike Golic Jr. teaming up for DraftKings show ...
A male supermodel? In this economy? [GQ]
Not all disasters are created equally. Some are weird. [Mental Floss]
Trea Turner got a standing ovation from Philadelphia Phillies fan and it cured what ailed him. [Defector]
A full day at San Francisco 49ers camp yesterday but it was missing one thing. [Pro Football Talk]
Tony Hawk was fired as David Spade's stunt double for Police Academy 4. [Entertainment Weekly]
‘BS High’ has Bishop Sycamore coach Roy Johnson thinking he won. [Awful Announcing]
You can learn a lot about a pitcher by what they choose to thrown on 3-2. [Sports Illustrated]
