Roundup: Conor McGregor Says He's Retiring; Jacob Frey Gets Booed; More Pete Rose Cheating?
By Kyle Koster | Jun 07 2020
Conor McGregor is retiring yet again ... Guy claims he was in charge of corking Pete Rose's bats ... These stories are sadly a dime a dozen ... Top editor resigns at Philadelphia Inquirer ... Iowa strength coach placed on administrative leave ... Where is Cade Cunningham going ... Scientists against Mark Zuckerberg ... NBA fans, it's time to get amped for winning percentage talk ... Call of Duty's delay ... Las Vegas re-open for everyone who didn't see Contagion ... Defund the police, but then what ... Rachel Lindsay's ultimatum for the Bachelor franchise ... It is not a good idea to make threats like this on live national television ... Come on, man ... Great White Shark attack in Australia ... People are noticing that Barron Trump is quite tall ...
10 amazing facts about Bruce Lee. [Mental Floss]
Ranking the best live albums. [Uproxx]
How Colin Kaepernick won. [The Big Lead]
Spencer Torkelson, please come save the Detroit Tigers. [MLive]
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey got the real-life ratio.
Remembering some good double plays.
Neil Young -- Needle and the Damage Done