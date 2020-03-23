Roundup: Congress Talks Coronavirus Stimulus, Gas Under $2 a Gallon in 19 States
By Ryan Glasspiegel | Mar 23 2020
Latest on stimulus talks between Republicans and Democrats ... Harvey Weinstein tested positive for coronavirus ... So did Rand Paul ... And Andy Cohen ... Germany to place ban on public meetings of more than two people ... Two words you never want to see: locust crisis ... Target gives employees $2/hour raise ... "Cigarette leads police to Florida cold case murder suspect" ... 17 injured in Croatia earthquake ... U.S. government could help homeowners who lose work due to coronavirus crisis suspend mortgage payments for up to a year ... "Injured goose gets prosthetic bill thanks to 3D printing" ... Spotify playlist: 20 upbeat ska songs to get you in a good mood ... The Raiders reportedly 'sniffed around' Tom Brady ... 10 best NFL storylines of the rest of the offseason ... Business is booming for drive-in movie theaters ... Gas prices are under $2 a gallon in 19 states ... Alleged burglar tackled and detained by homeowner in Chicago's Wrigleyville ... 100 best movies on Netflix right now.
