Roundup: Concern for Delonte West; iHeart Wants to Give Sports Updates; MLB Playoffs Begin
By Kyle Koster | Sep 29 2020
Mark Cuban is trying to get Delonte West the help he needs ... Here's hoping Michigan State is in good enough shape to go .500 ... These will be the wildest baseball playoffs ... iHeart leaning into the sports update business ... Joe Montana and his wife fended off a home invader intending to kidnap a child ... Nick Foles is the Bears starting quarterback going forward ... Serena Williams overcomes slow start, advances in French Open ... 94-year-olds out here setting Instagram records ... Microsoft outage derails workdays ... Barry Larkin is making bat labels ... D'Eriq King is making a strong case for a Heisman Trophy ...
It might be time to cool off on the redemptive Thom Brennaman pieces for now. [USA Today]
The Georgia State-Charlotte game was canceled as a result of errors made during testing. [Yahoo]
Doris Burke continues to blaze her own trail. [The Athletic]
Our tax system really isn't the greatest if you hadn't noticed. [New York Daily News]
Doc Emrick called the Stanly Cup Final from home. [Awful Announcing]
Top 50 players in the baseball playoffs. [MLB]
Everclear -- Santa Monica