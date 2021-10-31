Roundup: Colin Jost Sets a Record; Florida State's Bad Beat; Braves on the Brink
Trump seeks to block Jan 6 panel's access to his notes, call logs ... Meet a fresh crop of new words ... Democrats growing increasingly antsy over Virginia elections ... Would love to to have been blessed with All-Pro flow ... The let's go Brandon stuff is all a bit confusing ... Florida State provided the college football season's worst beat ... Winners and losers from a picture-painting Saturday ... Alec Baldwin speaks out about deadly shooting on 'Rust' set ... American Airlines cancels hundreds of flights ... Northern Lights are in play ... Two-week climate summit begins ... Seth Meyers reacts to Colin Jost breaking his record as SNL's Weekend Update anchor ... Ohio State survives and advances ...
The French Dispatch is Wes Anderson's best movie in at least a decade. [Uproxx]
Back-to-back home runs lift Braves to a 3-1 World Series lead. [Atlanta Journal-Constitution]
Facebook’s Meta mission was laid out in a 2018 paper declaring ‘The Metaverse is ours to lose’. [CNBC]
Joe Buck is so damn good in October. [The Big Lead]
Michigan State was down 16 late against Michigan. Then the magic happened.
Fall Out Boy — Champion