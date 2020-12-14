Roundup: Cleveland Indians Will Change Name; RIP John le Carre; Another Taylor Swift Album Could Be Coming
By Ryan Phillips | Dec 14, 2020, 8:00 AM EST
The Cleveland Indians will change their name ... Russian hackers broke into federal agencies in one of the largest hacks in years ... Andrew Cuomo accused of sexual harassment ... Biggest snowstorm in years set to hit Northeast ... Rural doctors are facing vaccine distrust ... Stock futures rose entering the week ... First COVID-19 vaccines are rolling out ... CNN's ratings have surged but Jeff Zucker may be on his way out ... Spy novelist John le Carre died at 89 ... "The Croods 2" won at the box office again ... Sia calls out Shia LaBeouf ... Taylor Swift fans think another secret album is coming ... Mitch Trubisky trolled Bears fans one last time ... The Packers are now the top seed in the NFC ... Lovie Smith was fired by Illinois after five seasons ... Latest college football AP Poll update ... Latest MLB free agency rumors ... Jamal Adams sets defensive back sack record ...
This Kenny Moore interception was insane:
This SNL sketch was pretty great and took a few turns:
Keith Richards -- "Take It So Hard":
Let's follow that up an actual Rolling Stones tune, here's "Brown Sugar";