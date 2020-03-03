Roundup: Clare Crawley is the New Bachelorette; Dow Jones Rises; Chris Matthews Retires
By Kyle Koster | Mar 03 2020
Clare Crawley is the next Bachelorette ... Netflix is launching a comedy festival ... Taylor Swift's quiet crusade ... We must protect the Montrose Beach Dog Beach ... Brad Underwood gets a contract extension ... RIP to James Lipton ... Dow Jones up quadruple digits ... Can't decide if I love or hate this pickup ... Unions are enjoying popularity in places they never have before ... The real story behind that Spike Lee video ... Mayor Pete drops out ... Amy Klobuchar too ... CDC botched Coronavirus testing ... Could Jose Bautista return as a pitcher ... Michael Kidd-Gilchrist loves Charlotte ... Tony Romo earned it ... Deadly tornado rips through Nashville ... Nothing like the smell of bracketology in the morning
Chris Matthews surprised everyone by quitting on-air. [The Verge]
15 greatest movie car chases. [Mental Floss]
Please raise your hand if you remember any liberals pinning any hopes on Ivanka Trump. [New York Times]
The NBA, like everyone else, is bracing for potential impacts of coronavirus. {ESPN}
Rich Eisen is getting faster as he ages [Wire]
Better Caul Saul is the best thing on television. [Rolling Stone]
Remembering a nice head of hair.