Roundup: 'Christmas Day Tragedy;' Star Wars' Box Office; NBA's Ratings Decline By Bobby Burack | Dec 26 2019 Paige VanZant | Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

"Christmas Day tragedy": Mom, 2 kids die in likely murder-suicide at Boston parking garage" ... Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker made $500 million in its first week at the box office ... But it wasn't one of the 11 best movies of 2019 ... The NBA ratings continue to decline, this time on Christmas ... The best albums of the decade ... "GOP predicts bipartisan acquittal at Trump impeachment trial" ... Bernie Sanders’ presidential chances ... Bill Gates sent an 81-pound package to his Reddit Secret Santa ... Amazon should be happy right about now ... Online shopping had a record holiday season ... T-Mobile considered a merger with Comcast ... Some advice on stocks to buy ... You could get a free Starbucks coffee ... The evolving Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston relationship ... Channing Tatum is using a dating app ... Paige VanZant is training in the snow ...

The Super Bowl will hinge on Mark Ingram's injured calf. [The Big Lead]

A look into Jameis Winston's "strange" season. [The Ringer]

Boxing's pound-for-pound top 10 of the decade. [Yahoo]

This is worth your time on Lamar Jackson. [Los Angeles Times]

What is on the line in Week 17 of the NFL season. [NFL.com]

A good read on Jermell Charlo. [The Athletic]

Studio show ratings on Christmas Eve:



6 pm SC - 678k

NFL Live - 661k

First Take - 656k

Noon SC - 551k

Jump - 523k

Get Up - 474k

7 am SC - 385k

Undisputed - 268k

Speak for Yourself - 180k

Herd - 177k

WWE Backstage - 153k

GMFB - 108k — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) December 26, 2019

How the sports studio shows rated on Christmas Eve.

I’ve been trying to reach @ShannonSharpe. Can anyone help me? This Christmas present keeps getting “return to sender.” https://t.co/ExAn8u6b1V pic.twitter.com/vHECRMiwP9 — Will Cain (@willcain) December 26, 2019

Can anyone help him out?

Your song of the day.