Roundup: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Expecting; Mookie Betts Mashing; Herman Cain Still Tweeting
By Kyle Koster | Aug 14 2020
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend expecting their third child ... Will Cain vows to bring same energy to Fox News ... Jason Derulo should know that Cats did actually change the world ... Austin will serve as a test run at defunding the police ... Israel and UAE to normalize relations ... Bruce Arians is cussing Tom Brady out ... Donald and Melania Trump have requested mail-in ballots themselves ... Which movie golfer had the best swing ... Will ESPN Radio's revamped mornings work ... Michael Cohen offers advanced look at his book ... Fortnite booted from App Store ... COVID hasn't stopped the growth of DraftKings ... Steve-O tapes himself to Hollywood billboard to promote comedy special ... Anthony Michael Hall sorry about flipping out ... Anthony Rizzo just having fun out there ...
Mookie Betts has as many three-homer games as anyone else in Major League history. He is 27. [MLB]
Television has largely turned its back on the tropes, resulting in more substantial roles for women. [Variety]
Herman Cain is tweeting from the grave, an impossibly bleak sentence. [New York Daily News]
The San Antonio Spurs' playoff streak is over. [SB Nation]
Elliott Smith -- Baby Britain