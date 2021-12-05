Roundup: Chris Cuomo Out at CNN; Donald Trump's New Statement; What Was Jeff Garlin's Joke?
CNN fires Chris Cuomo ... Supply chain crisis now threatening chicken tenders ... NYC's cream cheese supply also in jeopardy ... Jeff Garlin shoots down rumors of drama on the set of The Goldbergs ... Parents of suspected Michigan school shooter, themselves wanted, taken into custody ... Adrian Peterson set to make his Seahawks debut today ... Would you trust a cartoon cat with your money ... A 40-team NFL isn't a good idea, but it could be coming ... Is Sean McVay part of the problem ... Wacky NFL scenarios that no one is expecting ... Unvaccinated America's Got Talent musician Jay Jay Phillips dies from COVID-19 age 30 ... This is Ben Roethlisberger's swansong ... Kamala Harris facing a staff exodus ... Stabbing victim Davide Giri remembered by 2,000 at Columbia University memorial service ...
What to watch if you want to watch a Christmas-y movie but not an outright Christmas movie. [Mental Floss]
What Marcus Freeman represents. [USA Today]
Best hip-hop albums of 2021. [Uproxx]
Meet Lisa Byington, broadcaster who broke the glass ceiling in men’s sports. [Today]
Whatever happened to Denard Robinson? [The Players' Tribune]
Donald Trump has a new statement and it isn't reading like he intended. [Daily Beast]
Please let Alvin Kamara race Darren Rovell.
Tis the season for meaningful Hail Marys.
Fall Out Boy — XO