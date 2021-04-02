Roundup: Chris Beard Leaves For Texas; Derek Chauvin Trial Continues; Delta Blasts New Georgia Voting Laws
Chris Beard leaves Texas Tech for Texas... Delta CEO in stand-off with Georgia governor over controversial voting bill... MLB Opening Day has come and gone once more... Legendary North Carolina HC Roy Williams retires... A-Rod in talks to buy shares of the Yankees... The Derek Chauvin trial continues... Police investigate attack on Asian man and his family at Phoenix Suns game... Anthony Ramos will be in the new 'Transformers' movie, apparently there is a new 'Transformers' movie... Texas Senate passes new restrictive voting bill... Family of young girl critically injured in car crash involving Brett Reid asks us to not forget about her... Detroit-area CEO dies in plane crash, was secretly running a drug smuggling ring... President Biden will review executive authority to cancel student debt... A 20-hour cut of 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' exists... This gray wolf has been on a wild adventure on the West Coast...
Loss to Pan American, a presidential assassination attempt, a dominant run: The 1981 IU national title [IndyStar]
The Pandemic’s Wrongest Man [The Atlantic]
Women’s March Madness: 1 reason each Final Four team will win the NCAA Tournament [Fansided]
Building a Black Captain America [Ringer]
Concrete Cowboy: Philadelphia's Storied, 100-Year History of Black Cowboy Culture [Mental Floss]
Cody Bellinger Talks Joe Buck Hate, Defending the Dodgers' Title, and Vin Scully [The Big Lead]
