Roundup: Chicago White Sox in Disarray; What's Going on With Scooter Braun, Baggy Jeans Back
By Kyle Koster
... A brief history of profanity on television ... Profoundly disappointing Chicago White Sox clean house ... Cheap shot sparks quite a brawl at Eagles-Colts joint practice ... Chris Mad Dog Russo really going through it, pushed to the brink ... New York man found guilty of attack on Black Lives Matter demonstrators ... Father of Titans' Caleb Farley killed, another injured in apparent explosion that levels NFL player's home ... Our planet is literally on fire to a historic degree ... Amazing cable car rescue in Pakistan ... Libya's stability at greater risk after deadly militia clashes ... They are going to keep the Sex & the City franchise alive for another three decades minimum ... Baggy jeans are back ... Will Levis has a mayonnaise deal now ...
Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge becomes a neighborhood nightmare. [The Ringer]
Scooter Braun will have fewer phone calls to return. [US Magazine]
The New York Knicks are suing the Toronto Raptors. [FanSided]
A key witness in the Trump classified docs case changed his testimony after switching lawyers. [NBC News]
Deion Sanders can sell anything but let's remember to check back in on that product in early November. [The Athletic]
Trump is skipping the Republican debates for a very specific reason. [Rolling Stone]
Justin Verlander will not be sending Alex Cora a Christmas card.
Forgotten band of the day: Cute Is What We Aim For