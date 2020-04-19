Roundup: CDC Mistake Delayed Testing; Matt Drudge Speaks; Baskin Robbins' Big Moment
By Kyle Koster | Apr 19 2020
Contamination in CDC lab caused significant and crucial delays in testing ... Vanessa Bryant honors late husband on anniversary ... Pope Simulator is a game I'll be playing ... Mekhi Becton talked to teams about failed drug test ... Danny DeVito wanted to produce the Michael Jordan documentary ... Is Andy Dalton's maximum value in Cincinnati ... New Jersey police warn people about sneaking into Six Flags ... U.S.-Canadian border to remain closed for the next month ... Funerals in Detroit moving outside ... Didn't really think too much of this Lamar Jackson interaction ... Mike Tyson trying the ol "best shape of my life" bit ... Get ready to see plenty of China-Biden ads ... Deeply invested in Western Illinois' basketball team from 2008 now ... NCAA altering freshman eligibility rules ... Antibody tests seem to reveal that infections are so much higher than confirmed cases ... Mike Pence spoke at the Air Force Academy graduation ... Spencer Dinwiddie interested in joining Nigerian team ...
How SoloFlex conquered 1980s fitness. [Mental Floss]
Matt Drudge assures you that he is still getting clicks. [CNN]
Alicia Silverstone gets candid about growing up in the spotlight. [The Guardian]
Oh man. This says a lot.
Kacey Musgraves -- Rainbow
Think about this 1984 Dave Bergman at-bat often.