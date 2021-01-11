Roundup: The Browns Finally Won a Playoff Game; Pence Urged to Use 25th Amendment; Brady and Brees to Face Off
By Ryan Phillips | Jan 11, 2021, 8:00 AM EST
Mike Pence urged to invoke 25th Amendment ... Capitol police officer who responded to riots died in apparent suicide ... Two men seen carrying restraints at Capitol riot charged with federal crimes ... Major corporations are pulling campaign contributions to Donald Trump's enablers ... Prince Harry and Megan Markle to reunite with the royal family ... Investors are betting big on a quick economic recovery ... Florida's vaccine rollout is a disaster ... Parler is being dropped by "every vendor" ... "Sex and the City" is being revived by HBO Max ... "Wonder Woman 1984" won the U.S. box office again ... The 2022 PGA Championship pulled from Trump's Bedminster course ... Drew Brees and Tom Brady will face off next week ... Browns win first playoff game in 26 years ... Jamal Adams is set for multiple offseason surgeries ... The Celtics-Heat game was postponed due to COVID-19 ...
Al Davis' 30 for 30 will be crazy:
Tom Brady is so awkward:
Let's start your Monday off with some music, shall we?
Childish Gambino -- "Freaks and Geeks"
Flogging Molly -- "Druken Lullabies"