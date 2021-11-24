Roundup: Brian Laundrie Committed Suicide; Hailee Steinfeld Rules in 'Hawkeye'; Grammy Nominations Announced
Joe Biden authorizes release from strategy oil reserve ... Brian Laundrie committed suicide ... Jury awards $25 million to plaintiffs in "Unite the Right" civil case ... Dow climbed nearly 200 points on Tuesday ... Economic turmoil has returned to Europe due to rising COVID cases ... Apple sues Israeli firm over spyware ... A summary of NASA's DART project ... Michael Strahan is going to space ... A review of "Hawkeye" which is a breakout for Hailee Steinfeld ... Complete list of Grammy nominations ... Ridley Scott blames millennials for failure of "The Last Duel" ... James Franklin, Penn State agree to 10-year extension ... Wander Franco agrees to 12-year, $223 million deal with Rays ... The Giants fired Jason Garrett ... Patriots-Colts Week 15 game flexed to Saturday ... Matt Nagy denies reports he'll be fired this week ...
