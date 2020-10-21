Roundup: Breonna Taylor Grand Jury Member Speaks; Trump Ends '60 Minutes' Interview Early; Pacers Hire New Coach
By Liam McKeone | Oct 21, 2020, 8:00 AM EDT
Member of Breonna Taylor Grand Jury says they weren't presented with homicide charges... Everything to know about Call of Duty's Haunting of Verdansk... Rockets owner doesn't plan on blowing up the team... Big-time ratings for Game 7 of the NLCS... Miami cop disciplined for wearing pro-Trump mask near voting sites... Jamal Khashoggi’s fiancée sues Saudi crown price over his death... Trump ends '60 Minutes' interview at 45 minutes... Fans will be allowed at some California sports stadiums... Netflix subscriber count slows with more competition... There's a new fastest car in the world... Turns out herd immunity is an awful idea, who woulda thunk... 'Naked and Afraid' star Brandon Pope arrested for voyeurism, too naked and not nearly afraid enough... Indiana Pacers hire Toronto Raptors assistant Nate Bjorkgren as head coach... Euphoria to release two special episodes in December... Saints social media campaign succeeds, fans will be allowed at the Superdome
