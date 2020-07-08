Roundup: Brazil President Tests Positive For Coronavirus; US Withdraws From WHO; Pusha T/Drake Beef Back
By Liam McKeone | Jul 08 2020
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus... Young Thug calls out Pusha T for Drake diss on posthumous Pop Smoke album... Bad Bunny becomes first cover of digital Playboy, only man other than Hugh Hefner to appear solo... Trump's niece's book is coming out and it has some good stuff, let me tell you... Addison Rae accused of 'blackfishing'... Don Lemon and Terry Cruise face off on CNN about Black Lives Matter movement... The US government might ban TikTok based off connections to China... Daily reminder we need to defund the NYPD... Disney union says Disney World employees are not being tested for coronavirus before going back to work... United States withdraws from World Health Organization in the midst of a GLOBAL PANDEMIC... Brad Pye Jr., first black sports broadcaster in Los Angeles history, passes away at 89... Tom Hanks condemns those who won't just wear a damn mask
Thandie Newton is Ready to Speak Her Mind [Vulture]
Keke Palmer on Black Lives Matter, Standing Together, and Our Better Future [Cosmopolitan]
How “Starship Troopers” Aligns with Our Moment of American Defeat [New Yorker]
Meet Ice Cream Scientist Dr. Maya Warren [MentalFloss]
NBA players and their favorite board games [FanSided]
Man, this is intimidating. Zion could very will become Thanos sooner than anyone thinks.
A little old but for anyone who missed it, let's get hype together.