Roundup: Bracing for Hurricane Ida; Florida Continues to Lose Covid Battle; Deshaun Watson Trade Rumors
Hurricane Ida is only getting stronger as it charts a course for the New Orleans area ... Our prisons remain a breeding ground for the delta variant ... When Cher threw MTV for a loop ... Do the New York Mets have a long-term plan at manager ... Doctor advising DeSantis promoted ivermectin to treat COVID-19 despite FDA warnings ... The top 200 players in fantasy football ... Rev. Jesse Jackson in intensive care ... Tiger Woods' pro career turns 25 ... Deshaun Watson trade chatter growing louder ... Could be another long year for Scott Frost at Nebraska ... Matthew Mindler, "Our Idiot Brother" actor, has died at 19 ...
