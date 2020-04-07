Roundup: Boris Johnson in Intensive Care; Dana White's Private Island; When Will the Country Be Back
By Kyle Koster | Apr 07 2020
Boris Johnson is in the ICU ... Get ready to relive Cal Ripken's 2,131st consecutive game ... Louisville's Jordan Nwora declares for the NBA draft ... Matt Haarms shocks Purdue by entering transfer portal ... Wisconsin pushing in-person primary voting until June ... Overcome with emotion in my house as Michigan State takes home the title ... Al Kaline dies at 85 ... TENGA, like everyone else, is tightening the purse strings ... These crazy extra inning ideas need to stop ... Tom Brady is really buying into this Buccaneers thing ... Cornhole is having a moment ... Ezra Miller in some hot water ... Not a great start for Quibi, which is already battling bad timing ... Matthew McConaughey is calling bingo games for seniors now ... Dabo Swinney is too optimistic to engage with the facts of the case ... Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari are stranded ...
The United States is nowhere near being close to opening back up again. [Yahoo]
Major League Baseball's plan to get games going again is something out of a science fiction novel. [ESPN]
But somehow Dana White has an even wilder idea. [TMZ]
Independent booksellers get a lifeline. [Inside Hook]
Like I was saying about new Buc Tom Brady.
Tua is ready for the big time. Maybe.
Fall Out Boy -- Golden