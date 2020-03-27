Roundup: Boris Johnson Has Coronavirus; Everyone is Unemployed; Tiger King Movie Coming
By Kyle Koster | Mar 27 2020
Boris Johnson tests positive ... A shocking 3.3 million people filed for unemployment benefits last week ... These people are still waiting for The Pivot ... Famed Harlem Globetrotter Curly Neal dies at 77 ... How coronavirus will shape the future of the NBA ... Richard Burr flamed ... Mookie Betts may never play for the Los Angeles Dodgers ... Rudy Gobert's positive test saved so many lives ... Of all the things to skimp on, why ventilators ... The Dallas Cowboys may have spent themselves into a corner ... Lego bricks are indestructible as anyone who has ever stepped on can tell you ... Indianapolis 500 postponed until late August ... Jon Jones managed to get a DWI while there was a stay-at-home order ... R. Kelly trying to get out of prison ... NBA cutting executive salaries ... Succession actor Mark Blum dies ... Remarkable front page from the New York Times
ESPN has smartly embraced user-generated content. [Front Office Sports]
Kate McKinnon to play Tiger King's Carole Baskin in upcoming movie. [Vanity Fair]
Roger Goodell insists that the draft must go on. [NBC Sports]
Stephen Curry's interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci. [CNBC]
Fanatics goes from manufacturing uniforms to manufacturing medical masks. [Morning Call]
