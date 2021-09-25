Roundup: Booster Shot Confusion; Jordan Spieth's Magic; More Chris Cuomo Stuff
CDC director overrules advisers and approves Pfizer booster shots for millions of people ... This high school running back's stats and highlights are incredible ... The backstory on Auburn's white facemasks ... Can you believe Jordan Spieth pulled this impossible shot off ... Darryl Strawberry asks for help finding missing granddaughter ... Jim Harbaugh is a Ted Lasso fan ... The color purple ... Elon Musk and Grimes have “semi-separated” ... Price of BitCoin tumbles ... Jon Jones arrested for domestic violence ...
When will the supposed Ben Roethlisberger unlocking begin to happen? [The Ringer]
How would have Tim Tebow negotiated an NIL world at Florida? [Front Office Sports]
Former ABC News executive says Chris Cuomo harassed her. [Associated Press]
Important update on Christian McCaffery's sex life. [Barstool Sports]
Holly Rowe joins Utah Jazz as an analyst. [Awful Announcing]
Bob Woodward and Robert Costa's new book doesn't seem like a breezy beach read.
Nothing like some late drama in the CFL.
Fall Out Boy — My Heart is the Worst Kind of Weapon