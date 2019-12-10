Roundup: Bombshell Report on War in Afghanistan; RIP Pete Frates; Odell Beckham Jr. Is Lost By Kyle Koster | Dec 10 2019 2019 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards - Backstage | Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

U.S. officials have been lying about the war in Afghanistan for years ... Pretty crazy that all the worst people in the world hung out together ... Pete Frates, champion of the Ice Bucket Challenge, dies at 34 ... You are currently being spied on by a massive dragnet and there's nothing you can do about it ... Stephen Strasburg got paid ... Patrick Mahomes' girlfriend did not have a great time at the Patriots game ... The women in football ... Megan Rapinoe is Sports Illustrated's Sportsperson of the year ... Lane Kiffin welcomed to Ole Miss ... Watch the Big Bird documentary if you haven't already ... Patriots-Chiefs a major ratings hit ... Some brave soul ranked all the bowl games ... Been a rough stretch for Founders lately ... Anyone else counting out Touchdown Tom?

Odell Beckham Jr. is lost. So will he ever find himself? [Yahoo Sports]

Le'Veon Bell was healthy enough to bowl, hmmmm. [For The Win]

Democrats will introduce two articles of impeachment this morning. [CNN]

Safe to say that Chicago has Bulls fever.

Get Jerry on the phone NOW! pic.twitter.com/h6xUkNXyxC — Terrence Tomlin? (@TomlinDoesIt) December 10, 2019

OK, The Athletic's native advertising is out of control.

Congratulations to The Athletic for this incredible shoutout pic.twitter.com/YGNNwrBoh9 — Kyle Koster (@KyleKoster) December 9, 2019

EXCUSE MY ENGLISH, the man said.