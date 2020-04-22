Roundup: Boise State Football Coaches Furloughed, 'Venom' Sequel Delayed
By Liam McKeone | Apr 22 2020
Boise State has furloughed their football coaches... Netflix says Tiger King is now as popular as Stranger Things... CDC director warns second wave of coronavirus this winter will likely be worse... Daughter of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman says older generation "f---ed us"... Netflix subscriber numbers skyrocket after first month of quarantine... Joe Biden has spent nearly $11K on Nancy Pelosi’s favorite ice cream... Congress reaches deal on $480 billion package to help small businesses and hospitals, expand testing... Study finds no benefit, higher death rate in patients taking hydroxychloroquine for coronavirus... Pakistan honey production up 70 percent thanks to Billion Tree Project... Venom sequel delayed until 2021... Tom Brady is actually Keyser Söze... Senate Intel report confirms Russia aimed to help Trump in 2016... Denmark and Poland are refusing to bail out companies registered in offshore tax havens
The Offseason (and In-Season?) Checklist for the New Bulls Front Office [Ringer]
Philip Roth’s Terrible Gift of Intimacy [The Atlantic]
What We Miss Without Museums [New Yorker]
What if Michael Jordan returned to UNC for his senior year? [FanSided]
A great Ben Simmons feature from the great Jackie MacMullan [ESPN]
A devastating prank.
Got a good laugh out of this.
An excellent skit to start the day, yeah?