Roundup: Bob Iger Steps Down as Disney CEO, Coronavirus Concerns Heighten, Kendrick Lamar and The Weeknd Sued
By Liam McKeone | Feb 26 2020
Bob Chapek named New Disney CEO, Bob Iger to remain executive chairman through 2021... Kelly Clarkson hosting 2020 Billboard Music Awards... Health officials warn Americans to start preparing for spread of coronavirus in US... Kobe Bryant GQ feature from 2001... Man arrested after trying to blow up vehicle outside Pentagon... Trump's separation of families constitutes torture, doctors find... Hot Pockets heiress faces sentencing in U.S. college admissions scandal... FDA accuses Jimmy John's of serving vegetables linked to E. coli, salmonella outbreaks... Audiences lukewarm on reality shows, but a third would consider appearing on them... Starbucks worker says he was fired for union organizing and 'to create fear'... Julian Assange's lawyer claims US plotted to kill him, make it look like an accident... ‘Russia wants to watch us tear ourselves apart,’ FBI official says ahead of elections... Brooklyn band sues Kendrick Lamar and The Weeknd over 'Pray' ... San Francisco mayor declares state of emergency over coronavirus
