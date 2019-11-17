Roundup: Blake Lively Scrubs Instagram, Rob Manfred's Plan to Reduce Minor League Baseball By Ryan Glasspiegel | Nov 18 2019 Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Blake Lively scrubbed her whole Instagram except for her new movie trailer ... "Boeing unveils rendering of hypersonic jet that would fly from US to Japan in 3 hours" ... The Joker became the first R-Rated movie ever to gross $1 billion in the box office ... "Minneapolis police discover 1,700 untested rape kits spanning 30 years" ... You can buy the check Michael Jordan wrote after losing a 1982 billiards bet ... Bill Russell finally accepted his Hall of Fame ring after declining to do so for 44 years ... Minnesota school district throws out hot lunches for students with outstanding debt, apologizes ... The price of Hulu Live is going up $10 a month ... 83-year-old Hardee's worker estimates she's made over a million biscuits ... Police warn Hong Kong protestors that they might use live ammo ... Rest in peace longtime Philadelphia sports columnist Bill Lyon, who died at 81.

Neil Best makes the case for Joe & Evan to take over for Mike Francesa in WFAN afternoon drive [Newsday]

Sons of Wu Tang Clan members form new rap group called 2nd Generation Wu [Variety]

Behind Rob Manfred's plan to significantly reduce the minor leagues [NY Daily News]

Tribute to Rob Tobias, former ESPN Communications VP who died at 60 [ESPN Front Row]

Why Nike's breakup with Amazon is a lose-lose situation [Vox]

Earl Watson on how NBA rookies are coming into the league with worn out knees

The award for most depressing tweet of the weekend goes to

This was literally a joke in the movie Spaceballs. We live in Spaceballs now https://t.co/yKRQKh6xFG — Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) November 17, 2019

Mort explains why Colin Kaepernick didn't help himself with his workout