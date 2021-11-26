Roundup: Black Friday Shopping; John Madden Documentary; Baylor Working on Extension With Dave Aranda
Black Friday shopping is here, stay safe folks... John Madden documentary coming from FOX Sports... Germany is giving nearly two million workers a 25% pay rise... African company works to replicate Moderna's COVID vaccine, without permission, to address unequal access... Russian doctors invite prominent anti-vaccine voices to visit COVID-19 hospitals... Roman mosaic found in Rutland farmer’s field... Australia adds U.S.-based Neo-Nazi group to list of terrorist organizations... US libraries report spike in organized attempts to ban books in schools... Off-duty N.J. officer fatally struck pedestrian, put body in car... Amazon workers plan Black Friday strike... Man detained more than 2 years because of mistaken identity sues Hawaii... Egypt to reopen ancient Avenue of Sphinxes in glitzy Luxor ceremony... Dave Aranda, Baylor working towards extension...
BR is back with their weird edits!
First look at the new John Madden doc. Pretty excited.
Fun behind-the-scenes stuff if you haven't seen it.