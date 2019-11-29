Roundup: Black Friday Sales; Conor McGregor's Return; Frozen 2 By Bobby Burack | Nov 28 2019 Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

The best Black Friday deals today ... The Irishman is receiving rave reviews ... Thanksgiving brought a lot of snow ... The oldest living American dies at the age of 114 ... "Thanksgiving is for sharing memories and making new ones" ... Bus driver in Aurora charged after seen on video drinking alcohol while picking up students ... Dwyane Wade is defending Gabrielle Union ... More on the Facebook and Instagram outage ... Frozen 2 is off to a big start at the box office ... Kanye West's Closed on Sunday music video is here ... E.T. and Elliott reunite ... The television shows that best represent each NFL team ... Madonna cancels three concerts amid "overwhelming pain" ... "Apple’s new AirPods to be ‘clear star’ of Black Friday" ... Cutting the cord and still getting CNN ... Ellie Goulding created some buzz at halftime ...

Trickery on Thanksgiving! John Brown connects with Devin Singletary for the 28-yard TD. Love this play design.



(via @BuffaloBills)pic.twitter.com/zOPieTShPZ — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) November 28, 2019

This was awesome.

Your song of the day.