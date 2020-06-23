Roundup: Bill Simmons vs. Blogs; Reporters Asked to Leave White House; Cade Cunningham Staying Put
By Kyle Koster | Jun 23 2020
Director Joel Schumacher dies at 80 ... Ryder Cup pushed back to 2021 ... Kevin Hassett leaving the White House ... Top Liberty football recruits headed elsewhere ... Cade Cunningham sticking with Oklahoma State ... Orlando Price dropping out of NWSL Challenge Cup after positive COVID tests ... Dak Prescott signs his tender ... It seems as if we're getting a 60-game MLB season ... Won't someone think of the orgy enthusiasts .... Hamilton the movie ... Secret Service asks reporters to leave ... Here's why Shaun King is trending ... AEW suspends Sammy Guevara for vile joke ... Trevor Ariza opting out of NBA restart ... Second noose found at racetrack ... Someone allegedly intentionally coughed on a baby in a stroller ... Protestors try to pull down Andrew Jackson statue...
Bill Simmons responded to critics, raised a few eyebrows along the way. [New York Times]
Rob Parker argues that they should change the name of The Masters. [Deadspin]
Envisioning the perfect sports calendar. [Boston Globe]
Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez inching closer to Mets ownership. [New York Post]
Bomani Jones reveals hair.
Dude got Jack'd up.
