Roundup: Big Changes to WWE Streaming; GameStop Stock Soars; Super Bowl Ads Will Be Different
By Kyle Koster | Jan 26, 2021, 7:22 AM EST
Miley Cyrus to headline TikTok Super Bowl halftime show ... Peacock to become exclusive streaming home of WWE ... Budweiser, Coke, and Pepsi are all sitting out the commercial experience this year ... Mass murder in Indianapolis ... Sign me up to live in an asteroid belt ... Rupert Murdoch says he's nowhere near done ... Who is Ellen's successor ... Arizona leaders are asking for Spring Training to be delayed ... An online community has jumped on GameStop stock and caused it to skyrocket ... Steelers promote Matt Canada to offensive coordinator ... The road to insurrection was paved with misinformation ... Apollo CEO Leon Black stepping after ties to Jeffrey Epstein emerge ... Mike Lindell suspended from Twitter ...
WGN America is launching a cable news station that promises to be free of bias. [Hollywood Reporter]
Quite a profile on Bomani Jones, who is a man at a crossroads. [Washington Post]
Chocolate soda needs to come back. Big market for it. Let's go. [Mental Floss]
Wouldn't it be great to have a Baseball Hall of Fame vote? [Fansided]
Joe Biden's dogs go to Washington. [New York Times]
The 10 best NFL free agents headed into the offseason. [The Big Lead]
Fox News' Bret Baier played some sizzling golf this weekend.
Jamal Murray learns that you can't do this.
