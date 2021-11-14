Roundup: Big Ben Out; Mainstream Political Menace; Jim Harbaugh Finally Gets One
Menace enters the Republican mainstream ... Chris Daughtry's family tragedy ... Other than that disgusting incident, how was the show ... Glen de Vries, entrepreneur who traveled to space on Blue Origin flight, dies in New Jersey plane crash ... NFL fines Cassius Marsh for taunting ... Who doesn't love the Mad Men episode where they go to a Howard Johnson's ... Didn't we already know this about Magic Johnson ... Jim Harbaugh and Michigan have another good day ... Florida needed to rally to outscore Samford ... There's always time for an All-Pro Flow team ... Biden and China's Xi will hold virtual meeting on Monday ... Ben Roethlisberger out today ... Cam Newton could build a long-term future on Carolina ... Investigators track down Cleveland bank teller who stuffed $215K into a paper bag and vanished 52 years ago ...
If you came to this website by accident or on purpose, this one's for you. [The Big Lead]
Texas is not back, losing to Kansas yet again and casting doubt on the Steve Sarkisian era. [SB Nation]
As the Sixers and Ben Simmons remain frosty, it's worth wondering if there's even a bottom to scrape. [Philadelphia Inquirer]
Cade Cunningham shows up and shows out. [Detroit Free Press]
