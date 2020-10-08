Roundup: Biden Tells Trump to Get Off Twitter; Naked Celebs Want You To Vote
By Stephen Douglas | Oct 08 2020
Jerry Springer called the first Trump - Biden debate a "new low" for television ... Iceland's most active volcano could erupt soon ... Chris Christie remains hospitalized from COVID-19 ... Goldman Sach's says a Democratic sweep would speed up a financial recovery ... the gun-waving St. Louis couple indicted on weapons and evidence tampering charges ... Fall Out Boy guitarist pays tribute to Eddie Van Halen ... Joe Biden told Trump to get off Twitter ... New Jersey letter carrier arrested for allegedly discarding ballots and other mail ... Derek Chauvin was released on $1,000,000 bail ...
Field Yates got a contract extension. [ESPN]
Russell Westbrook left an $8,000 tip for Mousekeeping. [Twitter]
Of course the Dolphins can pack 65,000 into their stadium. [Yahoo!]
Kurt Warner says Dwayne Haskins isn't ready to be a starting quarterback. [NBC Sports]
Vanessa Bryant approves of the Lakers wearing the Black Mamba jerseys on Friday. [Lakers Daily]
Former Michigan State walk-on Matt Ishbia is worth $11.3 billion. [Forbes]