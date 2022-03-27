Roundup: Biden Goes After Putin in Poland Speech; Memphis Facing Severe NCAA Sanctions; LeBron Wins a Razzie
President Joe Biden says Putin "cannot remain in power" in strong speech during Poland visit ... Memphis, Penny Hardaway facing severe NCAA sanctions over recruiting violations ... LeBron James won a Razzie for Worst Actor ... Demariyus Thomas' house might've been robbed multiple times after his death ... Tom Thibodeau is not a fan of social media critics ... Russian soldiers release Ukraine town’s mayor and agree to leave after protests ... Supreme Court sides with Navy against anti-vax Navy Seals ... Jaxson Hayes being sued for assault and battery ... Dan Orlovsky believes Sam Darnold is more talented than any QB in this year's class ... Jury awards $14 million to demonstrators injured in Denver during protests over George Floyd's death ...
