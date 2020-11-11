Roundup: Battles Over Election Results; Aqib Talib to Make Broadcasting Debut; Trump Cleans Out Pentagon
By Liam McKeone | Nov 11, 2020, 8:00 AM EST
Secretary of State ensures smooth transition to "second Trump administration" as battle over election results continues to rage... Emily Harrington becomes first woman to free climb El Capitan in a day... Aqib Talib's broadcasting debut will come on Sunday... Three senior executives out at Bleacher Report... Supreme Court discusses Obamacare... Brittney Spears files court order for freedom from her father... One arrest leads to discovery of global online pedophile network... White House threatening to fire anybody who might want to quit... Scientists who developed the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine are a Turkish-German power couple... Tourists are buying fake COVID-19 test results on the black market to travel... Much debate about statue of Mary Wollstonecraft... Everybody loves Hubie Halloween... Veterans, Gold Star families get lifetime memberships to national parks... Joe Biden not getting intelligence reports because of dispute over election results... Trump cleans out Pentagon civilian leadership
