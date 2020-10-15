ROUNDUP: Barron Trump Positive; Showtime Brings 'Dexter' Back to Life; Melvin Gordon DUI
By Stephen Douglas | Oct 15, 2020, 8:32 AM EDT
Adam McKay's Netflix project has a star-studded cast ... young, healthy people will probably have to wait until 2022 to get the coronavirus vaccine and we don't even have a vaccine yet ... beloved bar owner, hospitalized with COVID, furious with Trump over pandemic ... a superspreader Sweet 16 comes with a $12,000 fine ... video that Rudy Guiliani posted of Rudy Guiliani mocking Asians ... the New York Post published a sketchy story about Joe Biden which Facebook and Twitter both banned ... Amy Coney Barrett left some stuff off her job application ... a guy with a jetpack keeps showing up at LAX ...
A superspreader spin class that followed all the rules. [Toronto Star]
Melvin Gordon was charged with DUI and speeding. [KUSA]
An oral history of 'Little Big League.' [FOX Sports]
The Colts are sticking with very expensive starting quarterback Philip Rivers for now. [ESPN]
Dexter is returning. Obviously.
This movie has off-the-charts good-bad movie potential.
Pod Yourself a Gun is the only Sopranos podcast you will ever need.