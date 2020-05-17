Roundup: Barack Obama Had Sharp Words; RIP Fred Willard; Bryce Harper's Big Idea
By Kyle Koster | May 17 2020
Hackers trying some good old-fashioned extortion ... Another day, another totally not suspicious firing ... Bryce Harper may have had an edible before sharing these ideas ... Godwin's Law a helpful reminder ... Major League Baseball has a detailed safety plan ... New athletic director at UCLA ... Redskins wideout arrested ... A quick guide to the Bundesliga, because it's on TV ... Everything new on Netflix ... More pubs on wheels, please ... Ranking the most iconic NBA jerseys of the 1990s ... Miami enacts aggressive new anti-panhandling law ... Timothy Olyphant joining The Mandalorian ... That A-Rod video was weird ... Director Lynn Shelton dies at 54 ... Charles Davis on his big move ...
Isn't knowing otters like to juggle enough for you? Must you really know why? [Mental Floss]
Phyllis George's life was incredible. [New York Daily News]
Unclear who these comments are referring to. [Fox News]
Fred Willard played the straight man with a screw loose better than anyone. [Hollywood Reporter]
Ron Jeremy mixed up in some sort of tree thing.
The Tiger King-Game of Thrones mashup you didn't know you needed.
Fall Out Boy -- The (Shipped) Gold Standard