Roundup: Awesome Man Cave Under Grand Central; Lakers Get a Good Whistle; Demi Lovato Single
By Kyle Koster | Sep 25 2020
Knife attack near Charlie Hedbo site ... Many in the Trump administration are actually preparing to handoff power ... Tampa Bay Lightning fan gets visit from the police for repeatedly yelling 'shoot' ... Political donations from the NBA's ruling class aren't so progressive ... Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcome first child ... The Miami Dolphins looked like a competent football team last night ... Spoken word poet wins America's Got Talent ... FC Barcelona is falling apart ... Miguel Cabrera looking like a vintage version of himself ... Mike Malone not exactly thrilled with the whistles at this point of the series ... Edgerrin James' new car is subtle ... These MTA workers who built a mancave under the Grand Central tracks are the only people who have experienced true peace ...
A Louisiana police officer was shot in an ambush. Or so they said. The truth is a bit more embarrassing. [CNN]
Demi Lovato and fiance Max Ehrich split after two months. [Vulture]
Alex Gordon hangs up his spikes. [Huskers Extra]
How beer shaped civilization. [Mental Floss]
Ranking the best scenes in Goodfellas. [Uproxx]
LeBron James with a rather thoughtful answer here.
Caamp — By and By