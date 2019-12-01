Roundup: Avril Lavigne and Phillip Sarofim Break Up, Best Cyber Monday Deals By Ryan Glasspiegel | Dec 01 2019 Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

"Avril Lavigne and billionaire heir boyfriend Phillip Sarofim call it quits after almost two years of dating" ... You can buy some of the items Charlie Sheen wore in Major League in an auction ... Duluth, Minnesota offers free land to anyone who can come up with a viable plan for affordable housing ... The most common last name in every country ... Brazil's president accused Leonardo DiCaprio of funding the country's forest fires ... ESPN reporter Michele Steele got a shoutout in the NY Times style section ... Cowboys working out kickers amidst Brett Maher's struggles ... At least 10 people were shot in the New Orleans French Quarter on Sunday ... Best Cyber Monday deals on Amazon ... Best Cyber Monday deals across internet ...

Tribute to Seymour Siwoff, who through Elias Sports Bureau had immeasurable impact in how we all watch, read, and learn about sports [TBL]

Vanessa Hudgens would love to do a film with Woody Allen [LA Times]

Comparing the heart of a swimmer vs. the heart of a runner [NY Times]

10 facts about George Harrison [Mental Floss]

Ringer's December streaming guide [Ringer]

This was a fun bit on Katie Nolan's show; Julie Foudy had a great deadpan line a few minutes in.

Dave Meltzer talks about who's the wrestler of the year in 2019

Celebrities doing Norm Macdonald impressions