Roundup: Astros Clubhouse Controversy; Mayor Pete and Zuck; Javy Baez is a Cover Boy By Kyle Koster | Oct 22 2019 Frazer Harrison/AMA2015/Getty Images

Is the most practical solution to the NFL's officiating problems also the best solution ... Mayor Pete turning to Mark Zuckerberg for some reason ... Javy Baez on the cover of MLB The Show ... Patrick Mahomes keeping a positive attitude ... Ashley Feinberg's scoops are incredible ... Regrettable messaging at an Ernst & Young seminar ... How crazy is it that Jacoby Brissett could lead the NFL in touchdown passes ... This seems like a less than ideal plan ... What are you doing, CNN ... Nicki Minaj married.

A Houston Astros staffer allegedly taunted a group of female reporters about Roberto Osuna for some reason. [Sports Illustrated]

Some Democrats are looking around at a crowded presidential field and asking if there's anyone else. [New York Times]

Nothing more rebellious than picking a banned baby name, if you're in the market. [Mental Floss]

Influencers are increasingly performing in front of scenes of civil unrest because nothing is sacred. [Daily Mirror]

Powerful stuff from Chris Fowler here.

Link is to a video I made. It’s sad, dark, personal and 2:59. It’s out of character, Especially here. I posted it on Instagram, hoping that perspective and support might help some families facing the devastation of Diagnosis Day and the fight that followshttps://t.co/0dY8XQtiBD — Chris Fowler (@cbfowler) October 21, 2019

Another Star War? In this economy?