Roundup: Ashley Benson and G-Eazy Update; Earthquake Rocks Nevada; Facebook Buys Giphy
By Liam McKeone, Ryan Phillips | May 16 2020
An update on Ashley Benson and G-Eazy ... A 6.5 magnitude earthquake rocked Nevada ... Facebook buys Giphy, will integrate with Instagram ... Former Stanford two-sport star Zach Hoffpauir passes away at 26 ... Luca Guadagnino to remake "Scarface" with a Coen brothers script ... Rock band Devo selling energy dome face shields for coronavirus protection ... Truckers protest low shipping rates at the White House ... House of Representatives set to vote on $3 trillion coronavirus relief package ... Mike Bloomberg is planning a spending blitz in support of Joe Biden ... F-22 fighter jet crashes at Air Force base in Florida ... Brazil's health minister has resigned after less than a month on the job ... Markets ended the week down as investors assess pandemic's economic toll ... Aaron Rodgers say he was not "thrilled" when the Packers drafted Jordan Love ... The NFL may replace pass interference replay with nothing for 2020 ... Judge rejects R. Kelly's third attempt to get out of jail ... Danny Boyle and Michael B. Jordan are working on a movie together ... Former "Survivor" contestants discuss life on the show.
Absolutely loved him as a War Boy:
Game of Zones is so damn good, I'm really depressed this is the final season:
A classic song to start your weekend off: