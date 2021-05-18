Roundup: Ariana Grande Got Married; Human Rights Groups Call For Boycott of Beijing Olympics; Bob Baffert Suspended
Ariana Grande got married to Dalton Gomez this weekend... Human rights groups calling for a full boycott of 2022 Beijing Olympics... Medina Spirit owner Bob Baffert temporarily suspended from New York Racing Association tracks, won't be able to enter Belmont Stakes... Tulum and Cancun could go into "imminent" lockdown... Police unions shift stance on protecting bad officers... Broncos hire Kelly Kleine as highest-ranking woman in football... Disney launching Onyx Collective... All COVID restrictions will be lifted in Massachusetts by end of May... Officials apologize for deadly police shooting at Jackson State University in 1970... American, Swiss climbers die on Mt. Everest... Supreme Court says unanimous jury verdict requirement does not apply retroactively... Millionaires who favor raising taxes on the rich launch protests in front of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ home on Tax Day...
For Jrue Holiday, It’s a Good Game When His Wife Says So [New York Times]
All 185 episodes of 'The Office,' ranked [Mashable]
10 Behind-the-Plate Secrets of MLB Umpires [Mental Floss]
New Jack Bled for His Fame [Ringer]
