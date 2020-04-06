Roundup: Ariana Grande Does a Virtual Performance; Boris Johnson Hospitalized; Bronx Zoo Tiger Has Coronavirus;
By Ryan Phillips | Apr 06 2020
Ariana Grande did a virtual performance of "My Everything" for her fans ... UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been hospitalized with coronavirus ... A tiger at the Bronx Zoo has tested positive for coronavirus ... Queen Elizabeth gave a rare address to U.K. audiences ... Cedric the Entertainer will be hosting a coronavirus comedy fundraiser ... States are still warning of dire equipment shortages as pandemic rages ... Dr. Drew apologized for initially downplaying the coronavirus threat ... A look at why "Tiger King" is so popular ... No, Prince Harry is not applying for a green card to the United States ... How Tim Duncan and the 2014 Spurs changed the NBA forever ... Floyd Mayweather's daughter arrested after alleged stabbing ... Dr. Anthony Fauci warns "this is going to be a bad week" in coronavirus fight ... A stormtrooper walked his dog during quarantine ... Chris Spielman is selling memorabilia to help those affected by COVID-19 ... Bill Withers was the definition of timeless.
