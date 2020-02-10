The Big LeadThe Big Lead
Roundup: Apple Buying Beats by Dre for $3.2 Billion?; 'Serial Pooper' Plagues Texas; Selfie Tattoo

By victor.test | Feb 10 2020

If you like Lost, you’ll enjoy this interview with Damon Lindelof and Carlton Cuse. [Esquire]

Girl tattoos her own selfie on arm. Why not, right? [BroBible]

You have to watch this: two older journalists get into a desk-breaking fight on live Syrian television. As the saying goes, “that escalated quickly.” [HyperVocal]

Is there a “good” way to end Game of Thrones on TV if the books aren’t finished? (My thought: make season seven 10 episodes of lamprey pie recipes, as George RR Martin intended.) [Pajiba]

This is the most absurd police video you’ll see today, by far. [SB Nation]

Nice read on Greg Oden’s adjustment to becoming a bench scrub. [Grantland]

A look at which states have the highest average student loan burdens. [WaPost]

According to this, people who “favorite” lots of Tweets are cowards. Agree? [Salon]

This Brazilian website’s World Cup pronunciation guide is highly enjoyable — and useful! [Globo es Sporte]

Panini’s World Cup sticker album is as popular as ever. [Reuters]

A band beats the Spotify “system” for $20,000 … then gets banned. [Noisey]

Fans in Brazil paid $400 for VIP access to Avril Lavigne. Their reward? Very awkward photos. [Guardian]

A list of bad celebrity Twitter accounts. [Uproxx]

Are guys, like, using the word like too much in speech? [GQ]

Rebecca Grant’s 15 retweets minutes of fame continue.

Dune buggy racers in Dubai filmed by drones. Cool?

Here’s birthday boy GFK (briefly) on Wu Tang’s ridiculously-secretive new album that also features Cher vocals. (NSFW language warning.)

Air & Space asked the U.S. Air Force base in Okinawa how it would cope with a Godzilla attack.

A deep cut from Pink Floyd.